Almost D-Day for WC online school applications

Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department has urged parents who have not yet applied for the enrolment of their children for 2024, to do so before Thursday. As the deadline for applications for the 2024 academic year approaches, the WCED said it had received 21 659 late applications since the initial due date in April.

The department said: “While any new applications currently being received are considered late applications, it is crucial that parents apply as soon as possible. The earlier we know how many learners are seeking placement, and where they are located, the better our planning will be to provide places for all learners. “If we only receive applications at the end of the year or early next year, it will take some time to redirect resources to accommodate those learners”. The department reminded parents not to drop off certified copies of their documents at this stage.

“They will only need to do so once they have received an offer from a school and accepted the offer as their final choice of school,” the department said. The department further urged parents who have already applied to ensure that their login details are correct before May 29. If parents wait until May 29 to request assistance, it could result in them having to wait for a response if password reset request volumes are high.