Almost five years on, case of murdered nurse still not ready to be heard in court

Cape Town - Nearly five years after the vicious murder of a Cape Town nurse, the case is not yet ready to be heard by the Western Cape High Court. This was heard yesterday as the two men accused of the murder of Gregory Paulse returned to court.

The 55-year-old nurse was found bludgeoned to death in his Blackheath home in February 2019. At the time, his family revealed that he was found lying in a pool of his own blood while various items, including his car, had been stolen. Police arrested Randall Abrahams and Stephen Solomons shortly after the attack when they were caught driving Paulse’s car. The duo were taken down by the Western Cape Flying Squad who also discovered Paulse’s bank card and Sony Playstation in the vehicle.

Shocking court documents have revealed that the two had planned the vicious attack after meeting Paulse at the Mfuleni Clinic where he worked. According to the indictment, they are facing charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. The State alleges that on February 5, 2019, the duo came up with the plan as they knew Paulse and had previously been to his home.

“After gaining access to the house they stabbed him in the neck and bludgeoned him to death. The accused then took the deceased’s bank card and keys, including the keys to the vehicle. “On February 6, the Cape Town Flying Squad apprehended the two accused in possession of the deceased’s car.” It further states that Paulse’s Samsung TV was recovered at Cash Crusaders in Mowbray, where it was pawned for over R2 000.

The post mortem report shows that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and an incised wound to the neck, believed to have been caused by a pair of scissors. During court proceedings yesterday it was revealed that the admissions had not yet been completed and the matter was postponed to March 8. Solomons, who is out on R5 000 bail, has reportedly failed to report to the Kensington police station as required by his bail conditions, and the court heard yesterday that there were other pending cases against him.