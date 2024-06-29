Alumni fight to ‘save’ Wilgenhof residence

Cape Town – Three weeks ago, the Rectorate received the report of the panel appointed to investigate the goings-on at the Wilgenhof residence and had come to a unanimous decision to close its doors by the end of this year. The report follows the media exposure of the initiation “chamber of horrors” at the 120-year-old male residence.

Shocking images showed Ku Klux Klan-like hoods and drawings of men involved in violent sexual acts, while former students also shared their horror stories with the media. The release of the report saw a backlash from some former residents of Wilgenhof, known as the Wilgenhof Alumni Association, who rejected the findings of the report and accusations of racism. Loftus Marais, who released a statement on behalf of the Association, said the report was deeply flawed.

“The report, compiled by a panel of three members, accuses Wilgenhof, among other things, of racism. The Alumni Association rejects accusations of racism in the strongest terms. “Wilgenhof was the first residence at Stellenbosch University to vote to open its doors to all races, in 1983, and has a long history of inclusivity. It is proud of its former residents, such as Beyers Naudé, Van Zyl Slabbert and Edwin Cameron, who have made a significant contribution to South Africa. “Last year, the Alumni Association invested nearly R600 000 in bursaries for an array of diverse and financially

needy students. The residence places an emphasis on making all students feel welcome. It fosters community, individualism, critical thinking and respect,” the statement said. This week, the Alumni Association welcomed a decision by the university's Council to open written submissions on the future of the Wilgenhof residence while they consider retaining it as an upgraded residence instead of closing it. They have opened a petition called “Save Wilgenhof” on change.org which has received over 6 000 signatures so far.

The Council said the Rector's additional recommendation was that the building should possibly be retained as an upgraded residence. The Association has also threatened legal action if a so-called fair process is not followed, claiming it was the first residency over 40 years ago to open its doors to all races. Wilgenhof Alumni Association spokesperson Jaco Rabie said they welcomed the decision by the Council to allow for an open and fair process, stating that the findings were misleading and tainted the legacy of the residence.

“We have consistently called for a fair and thorough process during which all stakeholders, including current and former residents, can be given a proper chance to be heard. “It is clear, up to this point, that many of these viewpoints have not been properly heard and considered,” he said. Stellenbosch Master's in Philosophy student Paul Joubert, who also blew the whistle, told Weekend Argus that change was imminent.