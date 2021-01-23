Alvon Collison sings no more

Cape Town - Legendary Cape Town entertainer Alvon Collison died at his Milnerton home on Friday evening; he was 79 years old. Collison had been on dialysis for the past five years and had also suffered from crippling back pain. He is survived by his partner, Faried Swartz, his sister Novla and two nieces and nephews. Collison’s career spanned five decades, which included his standout performance as the Pharaoh in the 1970s production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. In 2016 he was honoured with a Naledi Lifetime Achievement Award.

Collison worked as a performer on the Oceanos cruise liner and survived the sinking of that ship on the Wild Coast in 1991.

Swartz said that Collison had been struggling with not being on stage since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A born entertainer, he was well known for his themed shows, which were a hit with young and old across Cape Town.

Swartz said: “When he did the shows, that was the best medicine you could ever have; when he was on stage it was a boost.”

He added: “The last show we did was Valentine’s Day last year, and then lockdown happened so we couldn’t do a Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Spring Day show and all the other shows we did during the year.”

Arrangements are being made for possibly a private cremation to take place next week.