An all-woman solar plant in Cape Town breaks barriers

With households and businesses securing alternative energy sources due to unreliable electricity supply, an all- women solar plant in Cape Town has secured its place in the complex sector. In South Africa, women representation in the renewable energy sector remains at just 14 %, according to statistics.

But a small solar panel plant for low income households in Africa - only the second such facility in sub-Saharan Africa, is set to disrupt the status quo. A former South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Captain, Rene Salmon, leads a team of 14 permanent and 24 temporary rotational workers - all women- at the Ener-G-Africa plant, manufacturing small solar panels. Salmon's role includes empowering other women by training them in solar panel assembly.

‘’When I got the call from the CEO of the company about his vision, I got a bit scared. I knew how to manage people or assets, but manufacturing is a different ball-game. But I have a mindset that says, I can do it,’’ chuckles Salmon about her journey in the energy sector. The company was launched in February 2023, and seven months later, it has added more to its offerings. Growing up on the Cape Flats as the eldest of five siblings, three of which were boys, Salmon's father showed her how to do something first. In turn, she says, she’d have to show her siblings.

“I played car games and built tree houses with my brothers, even though there were no trees in Mitchells Plain. What they could do, I could do too,” said Salmon. Ener-G-Africa's small solar panel manufacturing facility was certified by TUV Rheinland, a German-accredited inspection authority. The team received training from engineers, and Salmon says after a few mistakes, it took them four months to perfect the products.

Rene Salmon leads an all-woman team at Ener-G-Africa, a solar panel manufacturing plant in Cape Town. PIC: SUPPLIED ‘’The work is exciting and daunting. I have learnt a lot from working with engineers’’. The 800m² plant manufactures 20 W panels that sell for around R300 each, supplies customers and exports to other countries such as Malawi, Angola, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and several other African countries. The all-woman plant is the brainchild of EGA CEO André Moolman, who was also Salmon’s platoon commander during her basic training in the SANDF.

Today, six women make up the nucleus of the Cape Town plant’s Solar Department, and they provide most of the training to new workers. Looking back at the journey of the plant, Salmon is filled with pride as she recounts many lessons learnt. “When we started, it took six of us three hours to build one solar panel because we did it by hand. Today, it takes three minutes for one person to make a 20 W panel, from start to finish, with a machine,’’ she says.

In August, the plant started manufacturing 50 W panels, inverters, batteries and power banks for export and local consumption. EGA’s engineers train the core group of women, who serve as supervisors, machine operators, quality checkers and more. “We look for women willing to learn; the work is physical, and you need attention to detail,” adds Salmon.

Along with providing high quality, low-cost, clean energy products, EGA also aims to improve the lives of women in Africa, not only through inclusive skills development at the solar plant, but also through the manufacturing of energy-efficient biomass cooking stoves – mostly used by women. Four million of these stoves have been distributed across Africa. “There is always room for improvement, and the energy sector is such a dynamic field to work in. I want us to be the best as we strive for excellence,” notes Salmon.