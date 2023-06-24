An uplifting story about celebrating one another's differences and similarities

Being kind and friendly to one another can make the world a better place. The Kindest Red is a New York Times best-seller which explores sisterhood and kindness, written by Ibtihaj Muhammad and S. K. Ali, with art by Hatem Aly, that explores kindness and friendliness. The book is about a young girl named Faziah who dreams of a kind world. When Faizah's teacher asks her class to imagine what kind of world they want to live in, Faizah imagines a world where everyone is kind to one another and tries to create that world in the school playground.

But what Faizah wants most is to be like her big sister, Asiya. The young girl wants a kind world as special as her sister's hijab, a world of friends helping one another. Faizah spends the school-picture day finding fun ways to help her classmates. But when picture day takes an unexpected turn, Faizah learns that acts of kindness can come back to you in beautiful ways. In empowering words and breathtaking illustrations, the award-winning best-selling team behind The Proudest Blue celebrates the beauty of faith, family, and friendship.

Ibtihaj Muhammad, one of the authors, said this is a sequel to her previous book, ‘The Proudest Blue'. “It continues the story of Asiya and Faizah’s journey of Hijab, exploring friendship and how kindness can reach far beyond wildest dreams,” said Muhammad. A quote from the book showing acts of kindness can make the next person happy.

“I want a kind world A world where kindness passes from one to another Like mama passing her dress

Like Asiya doing my hair Like our class passing power to each other Like me passing on this story”