ANC councillor shot dead outside her home

Police members are still searching for clues that might lead to the arrest of her killer.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the councillor was seated in a minibus taxi, in front of her home in Gqolomba Street, in Old Crossroads on Monday, at about 4pm, when three unknown males approached the vehicle and fired numerous gunshots at her.

“The suspects fled the scene in an undisclosed direction and are yet to be arrested. Nyanga police are investigating a murder,” said Swartbooi.

This was not the first attempt on Bolitye’s life. The councillor survived a shooting last year, when two shooters shot at her and her son inside their home.