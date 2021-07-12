ANC councillor shot dead outside her home
CAPE TOWN: ANC councillor Nokuthula Bolitye, 50, was shot dead outside her home this afternoon.
Police members are still searching for clues that might lead to the arrest of her killer.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the councillor was seated in a minibus taxi, in front of her home in Gqolomba Street, in Old Crossroads on Monday, at about 4pm, when three unknown males approached the vehicle and fired numerous gunshots at her.
“The suspects fled the scene in an undisclosed direction and are yet to be arrested. Nyanga police are investigating a murder,” said Swartbooi.
This was not the first attempt on Bolitye’s life. The councillor survived a shooting last year, when two shooters shot at her and her son inside their home.
Bolitye, was shot in the leg and stomach, while her son was hit in the back.
Vuyiso JJ Tyhalisisu, of ANC in the Dullar Omar Region (DOR), expressed shock about the fatal shooting of their deployee.
“The ANC DOR was shocked to learn about the brutal killing of its deployee to the City of Cape Town. Councillor Nokuthula Bolitye was elected as a councillor for Ward 36 in the City of Cape Town. Bolitye was killed outside her home in Crossroads. This was not the first attempt on Bolitye’s life, she has survived another attempt on her life previously, in 2020. We condemn this barbaric and cowardly act, and we call on law enforcement agencies to work tirelessly to apprehend those responsible, and bring them to justice,” said Tyhalisisu.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
