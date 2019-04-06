Cape Town - Disabled Mirtle Verrooi, 59, is one of 54 0779 Western Cape residents still waiting for housing - and may never get a government home. According to the ANC, this could have been avoided had the DA not returned over R2 billion of the urban settlements development grant (USDG).

ANC provincial spokesman Dennis Cruywagen said the DA had “either rolled it over or criminally surrendered it to national government”.

“This grant is supposed to be used to upgrade informal settlements, provide bulk infrastructure, like water sanitation and electricity, and also thin out backyard dwellers.

“Over eight years, the DA has not spent a total of R2.159 billion. Yes, it used the USDG, but it failed to use the it to improve the lives and conditions of our communities.”

This year the allocated human settlements budget for the 2019/20 financial year end is R2.7bn, which could ensure that 25000 housing opportunities are realised.

Verrooi lives in a dilapidated shack with her boyfriend, Andrew Koopman, 50. Despite the provincial government’s promises to assist Verrooi, she still uses a crate to get around in her shack.

When asked in 2017 by Weekend Argus about Verooi’s situation, Department of Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela’s spokeswoman, Ntomboxolo Somdaka, said: “Providing a house to Verrooi will not be a solution to her miserable life.

“We are compiling a report that will be handed over to the Department of Social Development for assessment and further intervention. Verrooi needs more than a house, as the government’s intervention must ensure she gets proper care and her living condition is improved.”

Verrooi’s story first appeared in the Cape Times in August 2016 and other media fast picked up on her situation, prompting government departments and political parties to visit the elderly woman.

Her door has to remain slightly ajar to let in light as the only small window is covered in dark paraffin smoke and spider webs and no longer provides light.

Verrooi remains on her double bed held up by crates and bricks during the day or sits outside on the crate, which doubles as a walking aid.

Verrooi used to work on farms before she became disabled from the waist down as a result of alleged abuse suffered at the hands of her boyfriend.

She confirmed that her eyesight was damaged for good and that there was nothing doctors could do.

“The doctors said there was too much blood behind my eyes and the only thing they could do was take them out or leave them as they are and I will just be blind forever.”

However, Somdaka confirmed that Verrooi will receive a house in May.

“Since this matter was brought to the minister’s attention, officials visited Verooi. She was included on the minister’s list of priority cases.

“She will be allocated a house in Forest Village, Eerste River. The first available block to accommodate people with disabilities in Forest Village will be ready in May.

Letitia Ntlemeza, 87, who lives in a dilapidated shack in Langa, said she had lost all hope of ever moving to “a decent home”.

“I should not have to live like this. This shack is cramped, it leaks and in summer it gets very hot. I have lost all hope.”

The shack sits on the edge of the pavement, finished with a blue makeshift picket fence and broken tar to create a safe walking space.

No more than two people can fit in her one-room shack with a double bed, cupboard, stove and a few bits and pieces of old furniture.

Ntlemeza lives alone and survives on her old-age grant from the government.

Earlier this week Madikizela delivered his last budget vote speech as outgoing human settlements MEC.

According to him, the current national backlog is higher than what it was 25 years ago.

“In 1994, the housing backlog in South Africa stood at an estimated 1.5 million households. Since then almost 5 million houses have been built, but the current backlog is estimated at 2.2 million households.”

Provincial EFF spokesperson Nazier Paulsen said the backlog was as a result of not prioritising the poor.

“There is enough vacant land close to former whites-only suburbs that could be used for affordable, quality housing, but the DA would ire their constituents if they were to let working class blacks move into those suburbs,” he said.

The ANC echoed the EFF’s sentiments.

“This backlog was mainly caused by the DA’s inability and unwillingness to build houses for our communities. Solving this crisis is on our list of priorities. If we are elected, we will continue where we left off in 2009.

“We will implement programmes that were successful for us when Ebrahim Rasool was premier,” said Cruywagen.

Weekend Argus