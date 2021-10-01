ANC members say the party’s step-aside rule does not apply to all

Ward 94 ANC members protest outside the party’s provincial office. Picture: Supplied. Cape Town: Some of ward 94 ANC members protested outside the party’s provincial office this morning alleging their ward councillor is on the candidates list despite is facing charges of crimen injuria.

ANC member Ntombi Dwyili said councillor Xolisa Peter insulted and swore at her. “We had just come out of a meeting when she started swearing at me, saying I have Aids,” said Dwyili. She said she laid a complaint against Peter but the ANC never responded. She said no one from the ANC came to her to tell her about the progress of the complaint or let her know how far the investigations were going. She said the members that came to her told her to withdraw the case.

“The same membership she has is the same one I have but we are not treated the same,” said Dywili. She said there was a video doing the rounds in which Peter says Dwyili has Aids. This had affected her family, she added. Dywili said she did not care if Peter was still a candidate, all she wanted was for the ANC to act. The branch said in a statement that disciplinary action must be taken against those that deliberately ignored deputy secretary-general Jesse Duarte’s directive to remove Peter from the list.

According to the statement, Peter’s presence was causing division among Ward 94 constituents because of her comments HIV/Aids. ANC provincial convenor Lerumo Kalako said Peter was still a ward councillor, but her case had been reported and she had appeared in court. “According to the ANC’s step-aside rule you step aside in all your other positions but remain a councillor,” he said.

Kalako said if someone was charged but not convicted, they could still campaign to be elected. However, he said as the ANC they wanted to set an example that when someone appeared in court they should not contest. He added that they had power to remove anyone from a position even after the elections.