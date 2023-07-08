The provincial executive committee (PEC) of the ANC is to hold an urgent meeting next week to discuss the impasse and state of the Youth League. The intervention comes as the party's state had been described as weak and in limbo.

Provincial co-ordinator, Asanda Luwaca, was suspended only a day before the national congress last week, but was elected as an additional member to the national structure at the conference. Only 11 delegates, all from the West Coast region, represented the Western Cape in the national congress. ANC provincial chairperson, Vuyiso “JJ" Tyhalisisu, said the newly elected leadership was "deeply concerned" about the current state of the Youth League.

"The ANCYL in the province has members in six regions and 406 wards . If it's only able to send 11 delegates then it means that there's no Youth League on the ground or that it only exists in a tiny corner," said Tyhalisisu. He also said that next week's meeting was expected to discuss a report by three members of the PEC, Khalid Sayed, Nobulumko Kondlo and Justin de Allende. They were tasked with investigating the problems within the Youth League. "They will table a report and we will have a discussion on how to help the Youth League rebuild itself in the province."

With the 2024 general elections looming, the intervention was not only expected to deal with the collapse of administration in the provincial ANCYL office, but also with its inability to meet the deadline for the provincial and regional conferences. Earlier this year, the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) issued an ultimatum for all the structures to conclude its regional and provincial congresses by the end of July. Spokesperson for the provincial ANC Youth League (ANCYL), Mesuli Kama, said branches were also pivotal in voter recruitment for the party in the province.

Kama said 240 branches would need to be in good standing in order to hold the regional congress. "It's going to be impossible to have ours by then. The earliest this can happen is in August," said Kama, adding that it was now also up to the newly-elected ANCYL leadership to chart the way for the future. Political analyst Professor Bheki Mngomezulu described the future of the ANC and all its structures, including the Youth League, Women's League and Umkhonto Wesizwe Military Veterans, as not looking good.