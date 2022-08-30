ANC postpones Western Cape conference

The hopes of the ANC in the Western Cape proceeding with a planed elective conference on Wednesday are in tatters after the party announced a postponement. “The Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) has resolved to reschedule the date of the Provincial Conference to September 30 till October 2 2022,” the party said in a statement.

“(This is) in order to ensure that all necessary processes are adhered to and that all structures are given an opportunity to complete their work.” An interim leadership structure has been in place since 2019 after the provincial executive committee was disbanded. Weekend Argus previously reported that the ANC in the province did not have enough branches in good standing to allow it to proceed with conference.

Another thorn on the road to conference was that only two of the six regions in the province held their conference. “The IPC has approved the Boland conference which will take place this week. The IPC is finalising preparations for the holding of the Central Karoo regional conference,” read the party’s statement. It is unclear when the Dullah Omar and the Southern Cape regions will hold their conferences.

The party’s interim leader, Lerumo Kalako, previously highlighted the “financial constraints” plaguing the party as businesses and donors no longer wanted to be associated with the ANC. Kalako said they could no longer host events as they once did to raise funds. “We struggle with money for our programmes because donors are no longer keen,” he told Weekend Argus, adding “we usually get money from business, we must declare and put the name of that business in our books”.