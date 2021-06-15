ANC staff down tools and call out unfair labour practices by the leadership

Cape Town – ANC employees throughout the country picketed outside its regional offices today. The staff went to picket outside the ANC provincial office in Cape Town.

An employee Mvusi Mdala said they picketed outside the party’s regional offices to hand over a memorandum of grievances. “The employer is not paying us, we’ve had no salary increment since 2018, our medical aids are being suspended and our provident fund is not being paid. “Those are just some of the grievances we have,” he said.

Mdala said they were calling for everyone who has been working for the ANC for more than 18 months to be permanently employed. He said the employer heard them after they took action because they came, listened to them and promised to respond. “We have given them seven days to pay us and until the end of July for them to pay our provident fund and UIF,” he added.

ANC leader in Cape Town Xolani Sotashe received the memorandum and said he stood in solidarity with staff and their demands were legitimate. “The ANC made the labour laws, it can’t be the same ANC that is not following the laws it made,” said Sotashe. He said they want to create a just society and they can’t violate the rights of their employees.

He said the impasse exposed the morality of the ANC and they would need to reflect as a party. “The workers are the belly of the ANC, these are the ones who do not sleep and do all the work on the ground, we must respect them,” said Sotashe. He said what happened to the workers was unfortunate and that he took the matter very personally.