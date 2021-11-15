ANC staff picket over unpaid salaries

Cape Town - A group of ANC staff picketed outside the party’s offices in Cape Town on Monday over unpaid salaries. The staff, according to their representative, Mvusi Mvala, were approaching the fourth month without salaries. Their medical aid had also been suspended due to the party’s financial woes.

“By the end of this month, it will be the fourth month that staff salaries have not been paid,” he said. ANC workers in the Western Cape are picketing outside ANC regional offices over unpaid salaries. The workers demand that outstanding salaries be paid immediately, and that their medical aid be reinstated now@WeekendArgus pic.twitter.com/Z5QadzfXPF — Veve (@LudidiVelani) November 15, 2021 He also said that their provident fund had not been paid since 2018 and families of deceased staff members could not receive the funds due to them. “We are demanding that those who have been in the employment of the ANC for more than 20 years to be redeemed as permanent staff.”

Mvala said in other provinces such as Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, ANC staff were getting their salaries, but they too had their medical aid and provident fund suspended. “Those provinces have financial muscles to pay theirs (staff salaries) after successful fund-raising. They are not using state money but ANC money.” The ANC staff will for the first time be joining a union. Mvala said they had not seen a reason to join a union before. He added that they were also getting legal advice on the matter, but could not say whether the top six were receiving their salaries or not.

Mvusi Mdala chairperson of the ANC staff says for the first time they are approaching a fourth without salaries. They are picketing outside ANC regional offices in Cape Town @WeekendArgus pic.twitter.com/1qyZDqHJcI — Veve (@LudidiVelani) November 15, 2021 Mvala said it was “painful” to listen to staff explaining how they were struggling to make ends meet on a daily basis. “It is worse when they are losing their belongings that they have worked for very hard. It is a traumatising situation,” Mvala said. The ANC in the province asked that all questions related to staff not receiving their salaries be directed to the party’s national spokesperson, Pule Mabe.