ANC to donate laptop, books and study desk to Maties urine victim

THE ANC in the Western Cape said it will donate a new laptop, books and a study desk to the 20-year-old black Maties student whose belongings were reportedly urinated on in an alleged racist attack. As first reported by the Weekend Argus, the valuables of the first year Stellenbosch University agricultural student, Babalo Ndwayana, were “soaked in pee” when a white undergraduate barged into his room and urinated all over his study desk, learning material and laptop.

Story continues below Advertisment

The incident allegedly took place in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Huis Marais residence. “We simply cannot accept this barbaric racist behaviour,” said Western Cape ANC leader of opposition Cameron Dugmore. “We will replace the damaged goods and meet him (Ndwayana),” Dugmore said.

Story continues below Advertisment

Ndwayana’s father, Mkuseli Kaduka, said although he is appreciative of the gesture, this incident should never have occurred. “It’s not about material things, I’m about the actual incident,” he told Weekend Argus Monday evening. “It shouldn’t have happened, you know, we need to deal with that.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Replacing those things are a requirement for him but justice is more important,” he said. Dugmore said the ANC’s planned meeting with Ndwayana will take place this week. “We also want the perpetrator expelled with immediate effect,” Dugmore said.

Story continues below Advertisment

The suspect, whose name is known to Weekend Argus, was temporarily suspended on Monday afternoon. “The alleged perpetrator was suspended from the university today,” spokesperson Martin Viljoen said. “A further swift but detailed investigation will determine the final outcome.