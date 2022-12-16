Cape Town - ANC members in the Western Cape Legislature’s caucus are fuming after they were issued with “one tag” to attend the ruling party’s hotly contested elective conference at Nasrec, Gauteng. Weekend Argus understands that a large group of ANC members in the caucus already packed their cars and said goodbye to their family members, thinking they would make the journey to Johannesburg.

“We only got one tag, and were informed at the eleventh hour,” an insider said. “We sent our chief whip (Pat Lekker).” Lekker confirmed to Weekend Argus that she was the only “comrade” of the caucus attending the conference.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is this weekend attempting to retain his position against former treasurer and health minister Zweli Mkhize. Other positions that are set to be contested are the vice-president and deputy president positions, with several contenders eyeing the positions, including current treasurer Paul Mashatile. He is also acting as secretary-general. Meanwhile, former water and sanitation minister Nomvula Mokonyane and ANC leader Febe Potgieter are the only two women who made the ballot from nominations for the position of deputy secretary-general.

The first day of conference was marred by delays in the registration of delegates, with Ramaphosa also heckled by some members who attempted to disrupt his organisational report speech. The adopting of credentials will start early on Saturday. Weekend Argus.