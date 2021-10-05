ANC ward candidate awoken by gunfire in alleged politically motivated shooting

ANC ward candidate Vuyani Nongalo’s house was came under fire from gunmen. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town: AN ANC ward candidate was attacked at his home in Khayelitsha in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Vuyani Nongalo said he heard gunshots at around 1am and realised those shots were directed at his house. “I woke up, and my wife tried to stop me, and I pleaded with her to go and check the camera footage to see what was happening outside,” said Nongalo. He said he then realised that they were shot at and decided not to go out. He phoned the neighbours for assistance.

Nongalo said the neighbours came out to help them once the gunshots stopped, and that is when they saw a lot of bullet cartridges and bullet holes in the wall. “I suspect this is politically motivated. This morning, a lady came to warn me that another woman from the community said somebody is going to die,” he said. He said that is why he has a reason to believe that this is politically motivated.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said Khayelitsha police were investigating an attempted murder case after a shooting incident yesterday morning. Van Wyk said, according to reports, the complainant was at his house with his wife and two children sleeping when the sounds of gunshots woke him up. “When it became quiet, he went to his son's room to check up on them. On further inspection by the complainant, he noticed that the plasma TV in his lounge was shot at and damaged. The outside wall of his house had gunshot holes,” he said.