Ebrahim Rasool’s name is on a leaked draft list of ANC candidates. Picture: Brenton Geach/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The ANC’s Western Cape provincial leadership is expected to sit with a team of national delegates to finalise the names of nominees to be deployed to Parliament and the legislature on Saturday. The party sat through their second attempt at a provincial list conference on Thursday in Wellington to nominate candidates they want included in the provincial and national list ahead of elections next year.

This after the first conference was nullified following disputes over several irregularities that included the exclusion of two names from the list. According to sources, Bheki Radebe and Senzeni Mphila from the Dullah Omar region were left off the list, an issue that was discovered after the 400 delegates had already cast their votes and left.

Thursday’s marathon conference saw delegates cast their votes well into the night, with the counting of ballots only completed around 6 am on Friday.

ANC spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said voting and counting of ballots for nominations were completed successfully.

“(Today) the results of a democratic exercise by ANC branches in the province, not only to nominate, but also to mandate their delegates to vote for their preferred candidates to be included on the province to province and province to national lists will be submitted to the Provincial Executive Committee for approval,” he said.

“Once that has been done, the documents will immediately be sent to the National List Committee and ultimately handed over to the National Executive Committee.”

The party said they would not announce the names of candidates who made it on to the list until the entire party’s process was completed. However, a leaked draft list showed candidates included ANC Youth League leader Muhammed Khalid Sayed, secretary Faiez Jacobs, former premier and current head of election Ebrahim Rasool, as well as unlikely candidates such as Beaufort West deputy mayor Truman Prince, and former poo protester Andile Lili.

This now leaves the North West as the last province that needs to hold their list conference, which is expected to take place this coming Tuesday before the national conference can take place at the end of January.

Weekend Argus