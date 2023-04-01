ANC winning a ward in Western Cape ‘doesn’t mean anything’

Despite the ANC winning a much-contested by-election in Swellendam and finally hosting its impeded provincial conference, a political analyst believes that the party has a long way to go before recovering in the Western Cape. Political analyst Sipho Seepe said the ANC is in ICU nationally and this has affected it provincially and regionally, and for it to recover it will take more than winning a ward.

“The ANC, it’s like the last kicks of a dying horse at national level and people in the Western Cape have long lost confidence in the party, regardless how you look at it. Winning a ward doesn’t mean anything. I don’t see them ever recovering again in the province,” said Seepe. The party recently won the seat previously occupied by the DA with 37.10% of the total votes cast compared to 49.48% votes previously won by the DA during the 2021 Municipal Elections. ANC Western Cape spokesperson, Sifiso Tso Mtsweni, said the party is preparing for the conference to sit next month. He said branch general meetings were busy nominating delegates as well as nominating leaders for the province.

“These nominations have been happening throughout the month. The province has met its 70% threshold to hold its provincial conference. And of course, in between we’ve been doing some work preparing for some by elections we’ve won. We have won a ward from the DA in Barrydale. It’s not the first ward, by the way,” said Mtsweni Mtsweni said the ANC is doing quite well. “We can certainly say now that nominations are happening, we are expecting a conference of about 650 delegates. Those delegates will then be able to elect a new provincial executive committee. That will be able to take the province to its conference.”