Anglican Church of Southern Africa will now launch inquiry into John Smyth's alleged abuse

Cape Town - In a fresh twist, the Anglican Church of Southern Africa has decided to launch an inquiry into the alleged illicit activity of former Church of England lay minister, John Smyth, who was accused of sexually assaulting 85 boys. This change comes after the Anglican Church of Southern Africa initially said that there was no need for an inquiry as there was no evidence of abuse by John Smyth while he was in Cape Town.

The scandal was blown open this week with the resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby after the Makin review revealed an entrenched cover-up of abuse by camp master and lay minister Smyth, who had lived in Cape Town and worshipped at St Martin’s in Bergvliet. At least 85 boys were believed to have been Smyth’s victims in various countries. The Makin review revealed that authorities in Cape Town were not informed despite certain clergy being informed of the abuse allegations after a victim had come forward. The review said Smyth had moved to Zimbabwe in July 1984 and to South Africa in August 2001. The report has called for a full independent review of Smyth’s activities in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Smyth died in Cape Town in 2018. John Smyth While Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, head of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa had initially told Weekend Argus that there would be no need for an inquiry, in an about turn on Saturday, Makgoba said that the church would open an inquiry despite the lack of evidence. “One of our bishops in Cape Town received a letter in 2013 from an English bishop, outlining instances of past abuse committed by Smyth in the UK and Zimbabwe. The letter said Smyth was living at an address in Bergvliet but the English bishop did not know where or whether he might be attending church. No allegations of abuse committed in South Africa were made.

“The local bishop concerned was told by St Martin's Church in Bergvliet that Smyth had worshipped in their church for a year or two when he came to Cape Town. (From the Makin report, it appears this must have been before 2005.) St Martin's reported that Smyth neither counselled young people, nor were any allegations of abuse or grooming made against Smyth by any member,” Makgoba said. “I became aware of the matter in 2017, when Channel Four in the UK broadcast an expose of Smyth's abuse. Since no allegations of abuse within the jurisdiction of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa were made, and Smyth had not been worshipping at an Anglican Church in South Africa for many years, no disciplinary action by the church or criminal complaint to the police was possible. “In 2020, I learned that before Smyth's death in 2018, he had asked to worship again at St Martin's. They had permitted him to attend services on condition that he was not to get involved in any ministry or contact any young person. He attended services there in the final months of his life.

“The Anglican Church of Southern Africa is an autonomous church of the Anglican Communion, whose laws and governance are independent of those of the Church of England. I and our bishops are accountable only to our own church's members to ensure that all our churches are safe spaces within which to worship and minister." Makgoba said that they have a Safe and Inclusive Church Commission who acts vigorously and pro-actively – sometimes to the discomfort of our leaders – in response to reports of abuse. Victims of abuse can report it confidentially to: [email protected].