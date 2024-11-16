Anglican Church refuse inquiry into abuse of boys after damning report

[Editor's Note: An update to this article has been published following a further detailed statement released by Archbishop Thabo Makgoba.] Cape Town - A review inquiry into alleged abuse by a Church of England lay minister, which led to the resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has called for a similar inquiry into his conduct while living in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

However, Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, head of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa said there was no evidence of abuse by John Smyth while he was in Cape Town and, therefore, no need for an inquiry. The scandal was blown open this week with the resignation of Welby after the Makin review revealed an entrenched cover-up of abuse by camp master and lay minister Smyth, who had lived in Cape Town and worshipped at St Martin’s in Bergvliet. Smyth died in Cape Town in 2018. The report has called for a full independent review of Smyth’s activities in Zimbabwe and South Africa and it has left local clergy reeling.

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba. file Makgoba told Weekend Argus there was there was no evidence for the allegations, and that he had only been told about them a year before Smyth’s death (UPDATE: “Anglican Church of Southern Africa will now launch inquiry into John Smyth's alleged abuse”). “The Archbishop became aware of the allegations in 2017,” his office said. “He is aware of the recommendations for an independent review of Smyth’s activities in South Africa, but no evidence of abuse in South Africa has ever been presented.

“The one Anglican Church where he worshipped – for a year or two before 2005, and again in the months before he died – said he did not counsel young people, nor did anyone at the church report him for abusing or grooming anyone.” Lay Canon, Rosaline Manning, Chair of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa Safe and Inclusive Church said they would be investigating the claims and called upon victims to come forward. “We are studying the contents of the Makin report and note the recommendations that relate to ACSA,” she said.

“A program of action will be shared as soon as possible. We will be guided by the exception of persons affected by the matter in shaping how we respond. “In the meantime, any person who is affected or impacted by abuse within the church is welcome to reach out to us and we commit to holding a space to listen to complaints and to act on them.” In a letter to Makgoba, which was shared with Weekend Argus, Reverend Zweledinga Mpunzi, of Kwa Jongintaba in Stutterheim, responded to (Makgoba’s) statement released earlier this week.

“Every sentence you uttered left me with a sinking feeling as I realised that you had no intention to reach out to any possible victim of Smyth while he was on our shores,” it read. “When you finished your statement I realised, as anyone would, that you had not offered the church as a sanctuary for any of the possible victims, your mention of the Safe and Inclusive Commission being a mere passing point. “It left me with the impression that you put a lid on the matter without looking into it.

“My dear Archbishop, if I were to offer any advice, I would say: Open that can of worms for what it could be. “If it will, let it spew the horrendous contents it may contain. Even if there were no reports, allow possible victims to find space within the church to open up their souls,” the letter read. A former member of the Anglican church, who asked not to be identified, said others in the province had been aware of, but did not report the abuse by Smyth.

This, too, was mentioned in the Makin review, which Weekend Argus has seen. “He was at St Martin’s in Bergvliet for a while and (had) some association with Scripture Union,” the clergyman said. “People in Zimbabwe called for this man to be kept away from young people. The Diocese of Ely had written letters to the Bishop of Table Bay, Garth Conway, alerting him of John.”

At least 85 boys were believed to have been Smyth’s victims in various countries. The Makin review revealed that authorities in Cape Town were not informed despite certain clergy being informed of the abuse allegations after a victim had come forward. The review said Smyth had moved to Zimbabwe in July 1984 and to South Africa in August 2001. “Whilst in Zimbabwe, he continued to abuse boys and young men and there is evidence that abusive practices continued in South Africa until his death in August 2018,” the report read.

“After 2001, John Smyth lived in South Africa, firstly in Durban and then, from early 2005, Cape Town until he died in August 2018.” In another twist, the review revealed that Smyth was interviewed by SABC television news as a representative from Jasa – the Justice Alliance of South Africa – during the murder trial of Oscar Pistorius, who was found guilty of killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. The lid was raised on the allegations of abuse by Smyth in Cape Town when he attended a Bible study group and was described as, “running with young men”.

University students had apparently complained to church leaders that Smyth would shower with and sexually abused them. When approached about the complaints, he denied that they were true. The review said Smyth was also charged with five counts of crimen injuria relating to incidents with five Zimbabwean schoolboys in April 1993. The culpable homicide prosecution was discontinued when Zimbabwean Chief Justice Anthony Gubbay ruled the prosecutor had a conflict of interest.