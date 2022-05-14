Angry residents confront ward councillor during Premier visit

Cape Town - Angry residents confronted a ward councillor over a lack of action in front of Premier Alan Winde during a ride-along in the greater Steenberg community yesterday. Premier Alan Winde and MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen took part in a ride-along with the newly deployed LEAP Reaction unit in Lavender Hill. Picture: BRENDAN MAGAAR African News Agency (ANA) Winde and MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen were launching the Law Enforcement Advanced Plan’s (LEAP) Reaction Unit in the Steenberg, Retreat, Cafda and Lavender Hill communities.

The Reaction Unit was established in February. Prior to this, residents formed their own street committees. As soon as Winde, Allen and members from the LEAP team and their ward councillor, Shanen Rossouw, arrived at their first check-out point along Peter Charles Street, residents aired their concerns. Amani Robinson and Rowena Hendricks said they were the ones who had called police and law enforcement in February after two men and later four children were shot.

“When the two church brothers were shot in February, the community had to pick up the bullet casings,” Robinson said. “Then after that four children were shot while children were also playing soccer on the field. The community had to keep the crime secure and clean and we waited 35 minutes for law enforcement to arrive, who came unharmed. Now today, we see the Premier is here and that the ward councillor only communicated to the community via Facebook on Thursday. “She never responds when we contact her about issues regarding shootings and what she wants us to do,” she said.

Winde jumped in and said solutions had to be found. “What we are here to talk about is that we have these drive-by shootings, we want to half the murder rate, we want to make sure we are deploying extra resources because SAPS do not have sufficient capacity,” Winde said. Hendricks said she had approached Rossouw on how to assist in fighting crime in the community.

Robinson said her father and three women carried out patrols and that there were no neighbourhood watches established and that they had sleepless nights keeping their streets safe. Councillor Rossouw then added that she could defend herself. “Premier, I am done with them harassing me, If they are going to attack, I am going to attack back.” Rossouw claimed the residents harassed her on social media. “You ask stupid questions, what I am going to do about shootings?

Hendricks reacted: “We asked you for resources!” Premier Alan Winde and MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety Reagen Allen. they took part in a ride along with the newly deployed LEAP Reaction unit in Lavender Hill. Picture: BRENDAN MAGAAR African News Agency (ANA) The Leap officers were deployed to Lavender Hill, Steenberg and Grassy Park following a spate of gang related shootings and stabilised the area and were also moved to Nyanga, Gugulethu and Mfuleni. Among their successes the LEAP Reaction Unit searched 22 021 people and 632 houses, conducted 140 vehicle checkpoints, searched 2 753 vehicles and made 260 arrests.

Winde said: “They are deployed this reaction unit. They are to help the police when we have these flare ups and shootings and how we half the murder the rate, is it working and is it stabilising the area.” Allen said crime intelligence would form part of their operations. “We have highlighted the lack of criminal intelligence on the ground.