Angus McKenzie’s post backfires as members of the PA rally behind their leader

Cape Town - A social media post by DA-councillor Angus McKenzie caused quite a stir on social media when he compared the Patriotic Alliance with the energy drink Prime.

The post read, “These two brands reminds me of each other..... all hype and talk but very little action…”. The post was accompanied by a picture of the Prime energy drink and the PA’s logo. The post made by Angus McKenzie on Facebook. Facebook users were quick to jump in on the action. Junain Xavier de Monk wrote: “This brand should remind you of yourself. A complete sellout. It's strange how you think the PA is overhyped yet you left your constituency to travel all the way just to go and see what they are doing. Julle gaan huil volgende jaar. We are dik of both you and the ANC. Your whole campaign exists solely to tell us what other parties are wrong instead of fixing your own parties shortcomings.”

Shirley Dreyer added: “Nee wag Mr Did you log a call? Sort out that rubbish dump in Bonteheuwel. Mr Private Property.” Many in the comment section were of the opinion that the councillor scored an “own goal”, and his post backfired. Gayton McKenzie responded to the post by saying for the first time in his life, he agrees with Angus. “I actually agree with you for the first time in my life. The PA, just like Prime, made such an impact amongst the youth. We have disrupted the old political order, just as Prime disrupted the energy drink space. Just like Prime, the PA is international now.”

Gayton McKenzie, leader of the Patriotic Alliance. Picture; Henk Kruger He further stated that just like the energy drink, the PA is in demand. “Checkers only allows 8 drinks per customer because of the huge demand. The PA worries the DA just as we parents were worried about the price of Prime before checkers rescued us.” The post was concluded with a direct question at the DA-councillor, “Who is going to rescue you when we remove you as Chairperson in the following weeks?” Gayton’s reply generated more reactions than the actual post.

Mckenzie declined to comment on the reactions from users and stuck to his guns. ‘The comparison is completely spot on, loads of hype, lots of news, a huge circus and once tested its proven to be a massive failure. Underperformed and missing the simple marks of meeting expectation.” McKenzie’s post followed after Gayton made his resignation as the District Executive Mayor of the Central Karoo public.