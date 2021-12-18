Anika hopes to make it into the top five who will travel to Antarctica

Ca[e Town - The possibility of achieving more and changing something for the better motivates Anika le Roux to keep going. Anika, who is from Paarl, was recently named as one of the top 10 candidates for the Matrics in Antarctica 2022, chosen from thousands of applicants across the country.

The top 10 candidates will now spend time with a selection panel and educators at Grootvadersbosch Nature Reserve next month. They will participate in various activities and discussions, including a camera training day hosted by Canon South Africa to ensure they capture every moment on the icy continent, should they be among the top five. At the end of the camp the five winners will be announced by the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga.

Having completed her Grade 12 examinations earlier this month at Paarl Girls’ High School, Anika said she was in complete disbelief after hearing her name on radio during the top 10 announcement. “After a while the excitement for the camp at Grootvadersbosch Nature Reserve and the possibility of visiting the icy continent started growing. I am very grateful for the opportunity I’ve been given. “At the camp in January I am hoping to learn more about the environment and the people behind the Matrics in Antarctica project. I am also excited to meet the other contestants and to learn more about them and their campaigns,” she said.

Anika plans to study towards a Bachelor of Arts in Humanities at Stellenbosch University. “I am definitely a people person and my wish is to have an occupation that influences others,” she added. Consol marketing and commercial senior executive, Dale Carolin said they selected candidates who thought out of the box and into the glass jar, as glass was completely natural.