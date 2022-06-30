Animal Welfare Society of South Africa emphasises pet sterilisation

On Sunday, they sent in a team to assess the situation and begin bringing in pets for sponsored sterilisation, vaccination and microchipping.

Cape Town - Following reports of rampant indiscriminate breeding and a host of animal cruelty atrocities – including the unlawful roadside sale of kittens and puppies, pet starvation, the spread of preventable communicable diseases, inadequate shelter and the dumping of live pets and pet carcasses at Bonnytoun informal settlement in Wynberg – the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa (AWS SA) has decided to take swift remedial action.

“We debated the merits of a ‘carrot and stick’ approach and opted for an incentivised methodology that involved agreeable pet owners being ‘rewarded’ with a generous hamper of pet food. Our methodology (aimed at rewarding responsible pet ownership) was very well received, resulting in 37 cats and dogs being sterilised to date, with another 55 to go before the conclusion of the project on Friday,” said AWS spokesperson Alan Perrins.

Perrins emphasised the importance of pet sterilisation and reiterated their determination to carry on with their mass pet sterilisation campaigns to address the larger chronic problem of animal over-breeding in many of their communities.

“We are the only organisation in the Cape metro that has a dedicated mass animal sterilisation clinic where up to 75 pets can be sterilised every day. Our only constraint as you probably guessed is adequate funding to meet the need and we implore everyone to please support our Mandela Day campaign that will be launched on July 1.”