Animal welfare society thanks boy for charity

Cape Town - To commemorate Ramadan, five-year-old Ameer Salie chose to give back to different charities.

The young boy gave some of his toys to an orphanage, donated food to an old-age home and pet food to animals at the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa (AWS).

He said he is happy about the donations he made and he would like to do it more in the future.

“I feel happy about it and I hope the cats will enjoy the fish cans I bought them,” he said.

He said he used his money box to buy some of the stuff he donated and he knows he will get blessings for that.

He said he did not know anything about Facebook but he was delighted to hear that about 200 people liked the post that was shared on what he did.

Ameer said they were nearly victims of a smash-and-grab but because they were doing a good thing God kept them safe.

His aunt Maalikah Nathire said she explained to him about the fasting procedure and gave him a choice and he chose to fast for half a day.

“I also told him it is not just about not eating but about giving back to those in need,” she said.

Nathire said Ameer has always been an animal lover from a very young age and he spends most of his time with her cat Pepper and dog Juno.

AWS spokesperson, Allan Perrins, said Ameer’s thoughtfulness left an indelible impression and they want to thank him and his family.

Perrins said he is a strong contender for their Junior Animal Welfare Ambassador of the Year accolade.

