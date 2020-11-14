Animals up for adoption

Cape Town - THE Uitsig Animal Rescue Centre will be vacating their premises in Melkbosstrand and closing their doors at the end of January next year. They need to relocate their animals presently housed on the premises. They will be hosting an adoption day, tomorrow at Vegan Goods Market in Constantia. “We will have seven of our dogs for the public to interact with, with information on at least 60 others all still up for adoption. Many of these dogs have been at the centre for most of their lives. We will be on hand to answer questions about the dogs and the adoption process,” said Wilsia Metz, committee member for the Uitsig Animal Rescue Centre. Their oldest remaining dog, Hayley, is going on 12 and the shelter hopes to find her a home where she can enjoy her remaining years.

Having spent most of her life at the centre, she was used for hunting before, so needs to be an only dog or she can be paired with a big male dog in a home with no small children or cats.

“We are not desperate and will not compromise on our home checks. There seems to be a perception that any home should do but we do set the bar high because we are not abandoning the animals,” said Metz.

Fallen Angels, an animal rescue centre have agreed to work with the Uitsig rescue centre to rehome and integrate as many animals as possible.

Fallen Angels will take over and integrate any dogs not placed by the time they have to vacate the premises.

“Without premises, there sadly is no way for Uitsig to keep its doors open as an active animal rescue centre taking in animals. However, the current committee and helpers will remain involved with animals moved to Fallen Angels to ensure their continued veterinary care and to keep looking for forever homes for them,” added Metz.

The centre was started in 2011 to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals. It but has been at its current premises, Farm 13 at Kleine Zouterivier, Melbosstrand, since 2014.

The latest committee took over at the end of January this year and then since have rehomed about 90 animals (dogs, cats and pot-bellied pigs).

“The dedication of our networkers is invaluable in helping spread the word and finding contacts for new homes, and quite a number of our dogs have also been placed in homes via the Oscars Arc Woof Project. We have recently been joined by Michelle Rahner and her team of proactive animal lovers, working hard to get our dogs homed. The last of Uitsig’s cats, mostly feral, are being moved to a lovely new home this weekend,” said Metz.

Shaun Robertson, co-owner and organiser of the Vegan Goods Market, where the adoption day will be held said it is validating and heartwarming when they hear about some of the animals who came to the market needing a family and left with one.

“After hearing their story, we knew we had to help them find homes for these animals, and invited them to join our market, this Sunday, November 15 and on November 29, at The Source Yoga Studio, Constantia, 11 Townsend Avenue. We also regularly open up our space to the Greyton Farm Animal Sanctuary to raise awareness, funds or do a food collection drive for the farm animals living on the sanctuary,” said Robertson.

