Cape Town - The Children’s Hospital Trust hosted its poignant Annual Day of Remembrance, a heartfelt event honouring the legacy of South African servicemen and World War II veterans whose steadfast generosity helped establish the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. This gathering not only pays tribute to the selflessness of these heroes but reinforces the enduring vision that continues to inspire hope and healing for children across Africa.

Since its inception, the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital has risen to prominence as a world-class facility, providing care to over 300 thousand children each year. The event brought together military dignitaries, community leaders, and supporters in a powerful commemoration of the hospital's founding heroes, fostering a spirit of unity and remembrance. South Africa's longest-serving Minister of Finance Mr Trevor Manual was the guest speaker at the special event.

Manual is also a devoted supporter of the Children’s Hospital Trust and delivered a stirring address that resonated with those in attendance. He articulated the critical role the hospital continues to play in spreading hope. The Annual Day of Remembrance with Guest Speaker Trevor Manuel were held at the Red Cross Childrens hospital in Rondebosch. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. In his speech he said: “Each one, the hospital and the Remembrance Day are both important. They are significant in their own way. Both share the history, and both are symbols of hope. This is a great paediatric facility and our gathering here is about raising consciousness of the fact that this hospital can be an even greater facility. It’s great, but it can be even greater. “That must be a candle of hope that we carry on in our hearts. If we want it to be even better, then we must collaborate as a society to ensure that the health issues that can be prevented [are tackled], including the terrible tragedies.”

Manuel's commitment to the hospital encapsulates the spirit of giving initiated by the founding war heroes. In his address, he also emphasised the importance of community involvement and collaboration in ensuring that vulnerable children receive the medical care they deserve. Reflecting on the importance of the day, the Children's Hospital Trust's CEO, Chantel Cooper, said: "When we work in service of children, remembering the past becomes more than just a gesture. As Mr. Trevor Manuel stated, we can carry the candle of hope in our hands to play a part in creating a better future for our children by ensuring they have access to healthcare. By looking forward, we also look back and appreciate those who created the path for us." The event was hosted on Friday morning at The Children's Hospital Trust based at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital in Rondebosch.