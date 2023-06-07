Another blow for the Western Cape taxi fraternity as leader is killed

Cape Town – Another blow for the Western Cape taxi fraternity as it announces the death of another active member of the sector.

Santaco chairperson Mandla Hermanus announced the death of the chairperson of the Codeta-Paarl Taxi Alliance (Pata) Siyabulela Mandyoli. Hermanus said the death of Mandyoli occurred on Tuesday evening. “We have learnt with shock and sadness of the killing of Mandyoli.

“Mandyoli was a key figure during the negotiations that led to the reopening of the B97 route from Mbekweni to Bellville, after a deadly conflict that led to the closure of the route. “He was instrumental in ensuring that there was peaceful co-existence amongst the two taxi associations operating in Mbekweni (CATA and Codeta). “His death has robbed the industry of a leader who was working hard to eradicate violence in the minibus taxi industry in the Western Cape.

“As Santaco we convey our deepest condolences to his family. “We call on our members who might have information to assist law enforcement agencies so that the killers can be arrested and brought to justice. “We appeal to our operators to remain calm and allow the law to take its course,” he said.

This is the second death to hit the taxi industry in the Western Cape in a space of a month. On May 4 Santaco Western Cape announced the killing of Charmaine Bailey. Bailey was training officer at the Cata Regional Taxi Council, and a secretary at her primary association. Santaco said: “The circumstances around the incident are not yet clear but the executive committee of that region has called an urgent meeting tomorrow at 10am to look into this.