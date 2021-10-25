Another newborn baby found dumped

Cape Town - Another baby was found in a bin near Kasselsvlei Bellville South, marking the second case of birth concealment in four days. According to witnesses, the baby was found in a blue city bag near Kasselsvlei Spar and was declared dead by medical personnel.

Provincial police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi said that the investigation continues as a case of concealment of birth has been opened. “Bellville South police are investigating a case of concealment of birth following the discovery of a foetus in a bag on Sunday on the corner of Kasselsvlei road,” said Swartbooi. The incident follows a newborn baby girl who was found wrapped inside a newspaper and a plastic bag on a field in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain.

Spokesperson for the MEC for Social Development Joshua Chigome said that given the current economic climax, parents who are having difficulty coping with their newborn newborns are advised to call their local designated child protection agency for counselling and guidance. “Common reasons for parents abandoning their babies, as reported by funded child protection organisations, varies. Biological mothers don't always have visible means to take care of a baby. These challenges come with unemployment, no fixed abode (destitute), no kinship or non-kinship support system, illegal substance abuse, or psychological disorders.” “When a case of child abandonment is reported to a child protection organisation, the child protection protocol is activated whereby the matter is assigned to a designated social worker for further investigation.