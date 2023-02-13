Cape Town – A total of 1 238 stillbirths have been recorded in the province since April 2022 while the UN International Emergency Fund has confirmed that in the past two decades, 53 million babies were born stillborn worldwide. This week, the Western Cape Education Department places emphasis on a child’s first 1 000 days of life and this means from the moment the child is conceived up until the age of two.

This is why they are informing women who believe they are pregnant or are pregnant to ensure they attend antenatal care to monitor whether there are concerns inside the womb and the infants growth. Department of Health spokesperson Dwayne Evans said the aim was to reduce the amount of stillbirths by ensuring that the mom has a safe and healthy pregnancy. “If you’re pregnant, or suspect you’re pregnant, the Western Cape Department of Health is here to support you every step of the way,” he said.

“Protect your health and your baby’s health by speaking to us as soon as you think you may be pregnant or have done a home pregnancy test that indicates you may be pregnant. “Ideally you need your first clinic visit to happen around 14 weeks to receive the best pregnancy care you deserve, which all starts with some basic steps: knowing your pregnancy status and booking your first clinic visit.” He added if youa mom is unsure about booking early, she should visit a clinic for support.

“This is a time when their brain, body and immune system grows and develops significantly. Booking your antenatal care early significantly reduces the risk to both mother and baby.” Evans indicated that more than 1 200 women had stillbirths in the past 11 months and that identifying risk factors was important. “There are many things that could go wrong during any pregnancy, which is why early and regular visits to your clinic are so important. Many issues might impact the growth of your baby while in the womb. If these risks are picked up early in your pregnancy it can be managed to ensure the safety of the mother and the healthy birth of the baby.

“Since April 2022 to date, 1 238 stillbirths have been recorded in the province – many of which could have possibly been averted if risks were picked up early in the pregnancy. “Our goal is to drastically reduce these deaths by making early pregnancy appointments so that health workers can work with you in ensuring a safe pregnancy and birth.” He added that appropriate care meant testing for HIV/Aids and treatment and prevention.

Koelthum Koopman made sure her pregnancy was being monitored. She gave birth to a healthy baby girl and had attended her regular antenatal visits. “Through early booking doctors and nurses could check that my baby was healthy and find any problems,” she explained.

“These problems could include if a baby was not growing as it should, and doctors can also conduct screenings. “Early booking is very important, I encourage all moms to book early. It was easy to get help and I had no issues when I arrived to give birth to my baby. “Early booking can help you decide what path is best for you to follow and provide you with different options regarding your pregnancy.

“Find out more about your pregnancy options by speaking to one of our experienced and trusted nurses, midwives, or doctors. Visit your nearest clinic for support.” Unicef said in their January 2023 report that many stillbirths occurred after 28 weeks of pregnancy. “Around 1.9 million stillbirths – babies born with no sign of life at 28 weeks of pregnancy or later – occurred worldwide in 2021,” their latest report stated.

“Many of these might have been prevented with proper care. “According to the latest data, the global stillbirth rate last year was 13.9 stillbirths per 1,000 total births. “This equates to 1 in 72 total births resulting in a stillborn baby, or one every 17 seconds. Still, this number may be an underestimate, as stillbirths are often under-reported.”