Anti-GBV motorcade held in Gugulethu to honour victims

A motorcade drove through the streets of Gugulethu aimed to break the silence of abuse and honour victims of femicide. The non-profit organisation Ilitha Labantu hosted the anti gender-based (GBV) motorcade in partnership with the police, community police forum, and other civil society organisations.

More than 150 residents and motorists joined forces under the banner of #Uthuleleni (Why are you silent). The motorcade came in a response to the murders of Nomahlubi Mrubata (54) and Charlotte Madolo (85) in Gugulethu this month and their cases were a spike of femicide cases that have occurred in recent weeks in Cape Town. The demonstration started at the police station and proceeded to NY43 where the body of Mrubata was discovered naked near a canal. It then it moved to NY132 to where Madolo was found.

The campaign aimed to revive the spirit of the community and to bring stakeholders together with the purpose to halt the killing of women. Picture: supplied. The organiser of the campaign, Siya Monakali said the motorcade was to continue campaigns against femicide and child abuse. “The #uthuleleni campaign is a call for community to keep a consistent stand against the scourge of femicide that we often experience in our communities. “We called for a motorcade to bring together the community and for a plan of action what needs to be done. It could be training of frontline workers. Campaigns are effective based on how consistent they are,” he said.