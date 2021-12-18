Are you gearing up for the festive season?

Cape Town - The time of the year has arrived where December is more than just a month, it's a lifestyle. With festive cheers in the air, families packed and ready to visit relatives, and preparations to party and live life to the fullest, South Africans are well underway towards the traditional December lifestyle after spending a year in isolation.

Apart from malls filled with parents buying gifts and clothes for their children, the South African Christmas cuisine will be making its return with more braais and booze popping up on Boxing Day, alongside yellow rice and a seven-coloured meal gracing your plate on Christmas day, followed by the traditional malva pudding and trifle to seal the deal. To get into the real December feels, here are what some some tweebs had to say. Meanwhile, with the fourth wave cresting, South Africans are on the edge of their seat, patiently waiting for another family meeting to decide how this festive season will be celebrated.

Some tweeps mentioned that they are not feeling the December as the pandemic keeps morphing into different challenges and variants, dampening the festive spirit. @jenn_fo said in a tweet, anyone else become anti-social since Covid? I used to love going out all the time, and now im just like, meh. @zaeem_wp said December is Decembering but Covid is Marching.