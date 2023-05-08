Arsonist on the run after leaving unemployed man homeless

Cape Town - Kuils River police are looking for an arsonist who torched Fernando Jacobs’s wendy house during the early hours of April 5, 2023, in Kalkfontein. The fire, that reportedly started in the kitchen just after 3am, left him homeless and without an identity book while he has been looking for a job.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said they were investigating a case of arson. Jacobs was asleep when he began choking on the smoke and later found a bottle, which he believes to have been used to petrol bomb his home. “I struggled to breathe, and I could smell something burning,” he said.

“Suddenly, there was too much heat. “I jumped off the bed, and there was huge flames moving towards my bed. “I couldn't think of anything but to run out.

“My identity book was there, and I felt like losing my entire life as the place burned down. “It (house) was petrol bombed. “I do not know who would want me dead.

“It is so scary, and I hope they get arrested. “They killed me alive ( referring to the devastating loss he suffered).” Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City’s Fire and Rescue Service, concluded the fire had been started due to arson.

“An outside dwelling was petrol bombed,” he said. “Kuils River fire station responded with a motor pump and rescue vehicle. “No injuries were reported, and one adult male was displaced.”

Jacobs now appeals for help to rebuild his structure and have a peaceful sleep. “All I need is to have a place where I can sleep at night,” he said. “I will be reapplying for my identity book so I can continue looking for a job.”

He added there was no accommodation available at his mom’s place as it was too full and was staying at his friend’s home. “Anything will help, and I am willing to work for it,” he said. “I have experience as a technician but no formal qualification.”