#ArtAgainstGBV: Creatives show activism through art

As the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) continues unabated in South Africa, artists are baring all to show their frustration. #ArtAgainstGBV is a movement of men who say they are tired of the effects of GBV in South Africa. One of the curators, Blunt Moya, said as men they want to be part of the change and are using their voices, bodies and art to speak out. “#ArtAgainstGBV is a project I am honoured to be part of. We live in an era where gender-based violence will only make national news after a woman or a child loses her life. An era of fighting with tweets and timeline posts. We live in an era where men have become defensive every time there is a brutal crime committed by a man on a woman,” he said. Kopano Mashike, a theatre practitioner, said she couldn’t have shared her story as honestly as she did in any other place, than an art gallery, surrounded by creatives, poetry and beautiful paintings and photographs.

“#ArtAgaintsGBV was a first of its kind. Created and led by men and for the first time it wasn’t a fight for women only or a #MenAreTrash, instead, it was a conversation, where questions were asked, opinions were shared.

“Like many women in South Africa, I have been violated many a times in different forms. #ArtAgainstGBV was one of the safest places I’ve been in, and I wish that every survivor could’ve been in that space with us,” she said.

Fellow participant Xitha Makgetha said she is fed up that women and young girls are being killed for just being themselves.

“I died a couple of times and came back. It was as if I was thrown out of a moving train. The stories I encountered were like toxic fumes around me and I couldn’t breathe.

“The fact that I’m raising a daughter and want to give her a fair upbringing without fearing for her safety also fuelled this effort,” she said.

“Through this project I heard heart-breaking testimonials, stories of hope and forgiveness but most importantly, that people are willing to confront and heal from this pandemic.”

Photographer Ayanda Zungu said she wanted to be behind the scenes and let the men lead because she knew the effect it would have but stepped in when it came to being the voice for women.

Find printed artwork at www.liaz.africa. Follow their work on Facebook and Instagram using #ArtAgaintsGBV.