Artist dreams of passing on his passion to others and getting greater exposure

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - After turning a portion of his backroom into an art studio, a talented artist from Khayelitsha hopes to one day pass on his skills to children from his area. Wanda “Jambi” Lumani from Khayelitsha fell in love with drawing at an early age. Walking into his small studio, his artwork is displayed on the walls; some of it hangs from a washing line; and on a small table where he sits down and puts his pencil to paper. He was not exposed to art while he was growing up and this is something he wants to change. Wanda Lumani a local artist busy with one of his artworks at his home studio. BRENDAN MAGAAR African News Agency (ANA) He said the only time he had the opportunity to view art and do his own drawings was when he went to visit his family in Nyanga East.

“My uncle was an artist who taught other children how to draw. Whenever I would visit him he would give me a pencil and paper to draw whatever I wanted and that is when I fell in love,” said Lumani.

He said his love and passion for art grew, especially when he got to high school.

When he got a chance to choose the subjects he wanted to do, his parents were not happy with him.

“I came back home one time with a form of the subjects I had chosen to do, for my parents to sign, but they shouted at me asking what will I eat if I did art,” he said.

Lumani said he had to change his subject choice but even though he was no longer doing art, when they had school projects that required them to draw or design something, classmates wanted to be in his group.

He failed Grade 12 but he is not sure if it wasn’t the subject choice because when he rewrote his matric exams the following year in a different school, he chose art as one of his subjects and passed.

After finishing school and knowing he had talent in art, he decided to study Graphic Design because it sounded fancy enough for his parents to approve.

“After finishing school I had to work until I managed to get into the Ruth Prowse School of Art, which is where more opportunities for me opened up,” he said.

Lumani said he was introduced to different art disciplines and, because there were many artists, the competition was very high.

As part of their curriculum, as third-year students, they were asked to come up with an idea for a book and design everything.

He decided to tell stories of people who were making a positive impact in Khayelitsha and the title of his book was “Children of the Hustle”.

“My book was about documenting those people and to show the positive side of Khayelitsha because the place is known for all the wrong reasons,” said Lumani.

He said even though the book was his school project, he would have loved it to be published but, because of a lack of funds, it was not possible.

He is now working on his second book and would still like both books to be published.

Even though Lumani is a “fine art” artist who focuses on geometrical drawings, he calls himself a graphic artist.

In 2018, he decided to start up his small studio because, as he said, he tried the corporate world but things there didn’t work out for him.

There are also other reasons why he opened the studio.

“I see that in my township children are still growing up in the same way that I did, not being exposed to art except at school and I want to change that,” he said.

However, the passionate artist added he will not fool himself into thinking it is easy to open a studio, because a lot is needed for it to be fully operational.

Lumani advised that for an upcoming artist or someone who wishes to start doing art, it’s very expensive if you don’t have the support you need.

He also does not have the necessary finances to to get a bigger studio and start teaching children.and added his art work is not viewed by many people.

“I’m planning to approach galleries so I can ask them for a chance to showcase my artwork to a lot of art lovers,” he said.

Weekend Argus