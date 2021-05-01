Artist turns bullying trauma into art

Cape Town - In a world where he grew up being bullied, contemporary artist Silas Motse transforms Cape Town's streets into a canvas of love, light and hope.

Born and bred in the Free State, Motse was not exposed to much. Experiencing being bullied at a tender age, Motse turned to art in effort to escape his bullies.

“When I was younger, the kids at school would constantly make fun of my ears. This resulted in me building a wall of defence because I was tired of being targeted. I would swear and retaliate back to scare them away. I used to have a book that I would use to threaten people away. In this book I usually drew funny caricatures of people. I remember that my father used to hunt, so everyone in the community knew this so they made fun of me. They would make fun of me surviving on rabbit meat because of my dad's work,” said Motse.

“All this put me in a very bad space, I did not believe in myself. I always wanted to change something about myself, I would hide my flaws. It was actually one of the hardest times to grow up in the township house. But the only way I found peace was through my art.”

When Motse left high school, he went to study fine arts and a PGCE at the Central University of Technology in Bloemfontein. He then went on to work as a high school teacher in Eldorado Park for seven years.

“When I started teaching in Orlando Park, I saw my reflection in the children who were bullied. Many children in my class were bullied because of their weight, because they’re smelly or because they were not wealthy enough. This disheartened me.”

When Motse left his teaching job, he pursued his love for art independently and balanced his finances with a part-time job as a Bolt driver. Now, as a full-time contemporary artist, Motse has mastered his skills in becoming a mixed media artist with a philosophy of capturing feelings to narrate contemporary themes with various people in Africa.

Motse in front of his artwork, African geometry. Picture: Supplied

His passion and dedication to his artistry earned him a R25 000 prize in a Sub-Saharan regional project that required him to engage with the context of Covid-19 and create a meaningful art piece.

“Both my work on my linen is done with a re-used ceiling and I use gypsum that is like the white crab inside a brown sheet of ceiling paper. I was interested in building a recycled ceiling with a holistic point in terms of sustainability and conservation of the environment: reducing, reusing and recycling.

“I work on a society initiative, and culture is a major part of it. I recreate/reimagine portraits using minimalist power and outfit them with conventional costumes, accessories and the physical mode of different races, tribes, gender, etc.”

Motse’s murals displayed in Langa. Picture: Supplied

“The emotional character of my work represents my own internal characteristics. My murals (African Geometric) depict my different moods and the different natural elements in my surroundings and when I paint these murals I want children to relate to it, I want community members to feel exactly what I was feeling when painting the murals.”

Tina Thiart, from the 1 000 Women Trust, which runs an anti-bullying programme, said that it was common for children to respond to bullying by participating in art and sport activities because they makes them feel good and boost their confidence.

“Positive coping mechanisms can encourage children to, one, speak out, report, walk away, or make friends with people who can support you,” said Thiart.

Thulani Lee, from the Langa Gallery, applauded Motse's dedication to his work.

“Silas has this fresh energy around him and how he brings that on the walls with his colours and and unique African geometry is amazing. Each colour or shape represents something and he manages to narrate that through his murals. I watched him turn a blank yellow wall in Langa into a work of art which left the home owners with huge smiles and joy.

“The home owners went as far as washing and changing clothing twice so they could take a picture with him, as they were blown away. Many people either stopped their cars and took pictures or commented whilst passing. Many youths also walked past and took pictures and were amazed,” said Lee.

Motse’s murals displayed in Langa. Picture: Supplied

“Reason why we spread street art/murals/public art around Langa is for that reason; to give the community works of art which would cost thousands if not hundred thousands of rands for free; to put smiles on peoples faces; to beautify the walls of Langa through art and to change blank walls through colour.’’

Lee said he had been doing art on the walls of Langa for the past decade.

“Having Silas with us through this journey has evoked many good and inspirational emotions. This weekend he brought young creatives together unplanned, who met through his work, others were reconnected as they hadn’t seen each other in ages and others forged new friendships,” said Lee.

Weekend Argus