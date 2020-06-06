Artists unite to make front-line workers smile

ARTISTS across the country have teamed up and put their talents to good use to help those on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19. Smile Foundation and Tixsa, online event ticketing service, joined forces to make a difference during the pandemic by hosting #helpthoseonthefrontline Charity Concerts which start this weekend and end in August. The debut concert aired yesterday at 7pm and will be available for 72 hours. The other concerts will also be recorded and aired on the same principal. Viewers can expect eight weekend concerts and eight different themes involving more than 100 artists, including Chad Saaiman, Zahara, Anton Goosen, Kunle Ayo and more. Tickets cost R67 a show and R670 for the eight shows. Funds raised will be used to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, surgical scrubs, infrared thermometers, hand sanitiser, medical gloves and theatre shields, and to obtain psychological support. Chief executive Hedley Lewis said since lockdown the Smile Foundation had been distributing PPE to medical professionals on the frontline.

“Through a number of initiatives we have raised funds for PPE and the demand is now greater than ever. We felt there was no better way than collaborating with Tixsa to drive this incredible initiative,” he said.

“While most South Africans can attempt to stay safe and healthy in their homes, thousands of medical workers are treating the infected.

“This is where Smile Foundation wants to make a change and take hands with the country to support each other. With the involvement of artists, their supporters can enjoy their shows while making a difference.”

Good Hope FM presenter and artist, Saaiman, said: “I think this a great idea as our front-line workers are closest to the danger and sacrifice a lot to make the world a better place. With my partner being a doctor, I’ve a better perspective on the matters at hand.”

He added that the public should be responsible for and respect each other during this period.

Songstress Zahara said she wanted to be involved in the event because the impact of Covid-19 worried her.

“I kept asking myself: What’s the best way to help out? And so I’m using my voice to uplift those in distress and feeling hopeless. The idea is beautiful, it’ll give people a chance to be entertained by great musicians and also get informed about this virus,” she said.

Her message to fellow South Africans is: “I know it’s difficult, but our beautiful rainbow country has faced bigger challenges before. If we work together we can win this war”.

MC for the eight shows and general practitioner at Witbank Hospital in Mpumalanga, Pierre Nel, said the public health system was already under strain before the pandemic.

“With this health threat growing at an alarming rate, these overworked medical teams are the only ones able to help masses of people who need medical care,” he said.

“The scary thing is that our front line isn’t just our first point of contact but also our only protection against the pandemic’s impact. Realising this, we can’t help but appreciate the need to support these health teams with everything in our power.”

Weekend Argus