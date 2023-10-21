Arts strengthens relations between two rugby nations

While the world’s eyes are fixed on the Rugby World Cup in France, a cultural exchange programme has strengthened ties between the Artscape and the City of Toulouse. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Artscape, Marlene le Roux, is in France this weekend as part of a longstanding partnership to share creative ideas and practices, spanning various fields.

Artscape described the partnership with Samba Resillé from Toulouse, as a conduit for the youth who live in rural communities to get exposure and experience new cultures. “It also serves as an opportunity for our youth to dream bigger beyond their current situations, where poverty, gangsterism and unemployment is a norm. It opens up doors for new opportunities and projects”, said le Roux. The current exchange also “seeks to build relations” with the City of Toulouse and the City of Cape Town in order to enhance relations for youth development and international city co-operations, she added.

The City of Toulouse has presented its candidacy to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the category of Music, and the City of Cape Town is already a member of the network, in the category of Design. In her speech Le Roux highlighted the significant role sports, particularly rugby, had played in unifying South Africa. The Pacific Brass Band from Wellington with the Mayor of Toulouse, Jean-Luc Moudenc. The band has benefited from the partnership programme.PIC: SUPPLIED. France is currently hosting the Rugby World Cup and like South Africa is known as a rugby nation.

“Sport is often punted as a conduit towards nation-building. South Africa had just emerged from a successful transition towards democracy in 1994, when it won the Rugby World Cup in 1995. “When former president Nelson Mandela lifted the trophy together with the then rugby captain, Francois Pienaar, it signified the unity between the respective races who had for the first time embraced a sport primarily supported by an exclusive audience. Subsequent wins followed including 1995, 2007 and 2019, including the appointment of the Springboks’ first black captain Siya Kolisi.” Le Roux also said the world would have to work out how to use sport and national sports such as rugby in particular to contribute towards healing the rifts within societies, cultures and races globally.

She also emphasised that international cultural exchange remained one of the cornerstones of the promotion of respect and mutual understanding in a globalised world. In 2022 the Wellington Pacific Brass Band formed part of the exchange project called the Dream Up! Drum Up Project. This year, Samba Resille, opened the season with a retrospective that celebrated South Africa by organising an exhibition that would be showcased at the Médiathèque José, Cabanis conference.

The project’s aim is to explore best practices that lead young people to live fulfilling experiences. During her visit, le Roux would also be meeting with various stakeholders to work on other funding mechanisms for the youth. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis endorsed le Roux’s visit toToulouse.