Artscape hosts College of Magic’s family show

Cape Town - Cape Town’s College of Magic will host its first limited capacity live spectacular as its popular Imagine! family show.

It returns to the Artscape Theatre on June 5 at 1pm and 4.30pm.

Imagine! has been thrilling families since 2010.

This year’s production is directed by Santika Naidoo and will feature a cast of illusionists, jugglers, clowns, mimes and more.

Audiences can expect several charming safety twists to the jaw-dropping illusions and captivating performances they have come to know and love, including masks magically being incorporated into the smaller cast’s costumes and fascinating additions to the enchanting props and sets.

Naidoo, made her directorial debut with the College of Magic’s World of Magic show at the Artscape Theatre in 2019, is excited about bringing Imagine! to the stage in June.

“It’s been a whirlwind rehearsing with Covid being a factor.

“We have had to rehearse in smaller groups but we made it work.

“Students have had fun learning new magic and getting a chance to improve their magic,” said Naidoo.

She added that there are about 10 more rehearsals left before the big day.

“It’s exciting and I’m a bit nervous because we have been away from it for over a year.

“But I trust my students so it will be interesting to see what happens.

“We hope for health and well being for all with Covid,” said Naidoo

The College of Magic, based in Claremont, celebrates 41 years of teaching children valuable life and social skills through the art of magic in 2021.

Imagine! is one of the non-profit organisation’s major fundraising events for the year and presents the college’s students with the opportunity to perform in a professional environment.

David Gore, director of the College of Magic said: “The Imagine! show concept has always been about whisking audiences away into a fantastical world and making the impossible possible.

“The mere fact that we are now able to host a live show in these unusual times, at a world-class theatre no less, is proof of that.

“We are thrilled to be bringing this offering to Cape Town's families this winter.”

The show is a wonderful way for parents and guardians to treat their youngsters to a live, safe, magical theatre experience after a year of being at home during the lockdown.

Book Imagine! tickets at Computicket.

Weekend Argus