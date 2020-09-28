Aspiring actress has something 'ekstra' at 15

A LIFELONG dream has finally come true for a young aspiring actress. Dané Willemse, 15, made her TV debut on Ekstra Medium on kykNET earlier this week. She plays the role of Mia Daniels, a 13-year-old socially conscious go-getter, who mostly ends up being the adult in a room full of adults. Mia is ambitious and comes to her uncle’s (Bertie Heyns) rescue in more ways than one. Ekstra Medium follows the story of 36-year-old Heyns, whose life is seemingly falling apart. He purchases an empty building with nostalgic value in order to open a cocktail bar but inadvertently drags his sister, Sophia, and her family into his half-baked plans as the building becomes more like a community centre.

Dané, from Wesbank, said: “I feel really blessed to have been part of this series. It’s contributed to my life so much. The experience has been quite a learning curve. I’m still getting used to all of this, but it’s great.”

She was chosen for the role after a number of auditions.

The Grade 9 pupil at Hoërskool DF Malan added: “I enjoy being able to express and just be myself. Acting allows that for me.

“To all teenagers who are still trying to find their place in

the world, don’t go with the normal, challenge yourself to be better. If you believe in yourself, you can do it.”

Ekstra Medium director Beer Adriaanse said Dané has a special kind of energy.

“She gave the best audition and understood the character the best. The next step was to match Dané with a character to fulfil the role of her adopted brother.”

One of her drama teachers at Hoërskool DF Malan, Lurina Etsebeth, said: “I remember telling her that just to be invited to audition was already a big privilege, and a great learning opportunity to grow as both an actress and young individual.

“I wanted her to know that even if she didn’t get the job, it’s a way to get her foot in the industry for possible future jobs that may come her way. I remember her wanting the role really badly.

“It was a special moment when she called me to tell me that she got the job. I’m a very proud ‘drama mommy’,” Etsebeth said.

*This article appeared in the Jellybean Journal