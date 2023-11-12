Assessing School Readiness in Grade R

The National Curriculum Framework (NCF) repeatedly states that assessment should be observation and discussion-based. The Assessment Policy Document (CAPS) document states that even Grade R should be based on principles of integration and play-based learning. The Caps document also states that assessment practices in Grade R should be informal and children should not be subjected to a ‘test ’ situation.

For this reason Assessment Activities have not been included in the Grade R Curriculum. Each activity used for assessment should be carefully planned so that it integrates a variety of skills. In Grade R most of the assessment takes place through observation with the teacher recording the results of the assessment using a checklist. As the year progresses, a full picture of each child complete with challenges and strengths is gradually built. This allows for challenges to be addressed and strengths to be maximised. Formal test situations cause an enormous amount of stress to a child. Some children may handle it, but the majority are very anxious and you do not achieve a true indication of where the child is at. This effect is worsened if something has happened in the child’s life or if the child is not well on the day of the assessment.

Traditional school readiness tests typically focus on assessing cognitive skills and academic knowledge, such as shape, number and letter recognition and counting abilities. However, school readiness encompasses a broader range of developmental domains, including social, emotional, physical, and creative aspects as well as fine and gross motor skills. Assessments that solely focus on cognitive skills may not provide a comprehensive picture of a child’s overall readiness for school. Recognizing these limitations, there is a growing emphasis on adopting more comprehensive and developmentally appropriate approaches to assess school readiness, such as continuous assessment methods that involve ongoing observation, documentation, and collaboration between educators, parents, and children.

These approaches provide a more holistic understanding of a child’s abilities, progress, and readiness for school. The ATB assessment tools implemented from January to November, provide a comprehensive and continuous evaluation of a child’s progress. These assessments are not only aligned with the CAPS and IEB syllabus and criteria but also consider age-appropriate milestones and outcomes for school readiness. This approach ensures that the assessment process extends over the year, allowing for a thorough examination of the child’s development. By utilising ongoing assessments throughout the Grade R year, the assessments capture a comprehensive picture of the child’s readiness for school.