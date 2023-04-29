Assisted Reproduction began on a farm for this embryologist

There is a lot that goes behind the scenes of genetics and assisted reproduction, and it all began on a farm for one embryologist. As a child, Marlize Vienings used to assist her father with the insemination process of a cow, as there were no bulls on their farm.

Her young, inquiring mind found this fascinating, and it would one day lead her to her destiny of helping a family have a baby. Today, she works as an Embryologist at Groote Schuur Hospital. The duty of an embryologist is one who specialises in the study of reproduction and works with other physicians to create family planning for patients.

‘’Things happen the way they are meant to,” said Vienings. “I studied a BSC and then MPhil in Reproductive Physiology at Stellenbosch University, but in the animal field.” Later, she moved to Cape Town, where the magic began, and she now has over 20 years of experience in her field.

“So then I worked in the animal field in the North West where the big cattle farms are where they do all these genetics and export of bovine embryos. But my boyfriend (now husband) was in Cape Town, and we had to make a decision whether I come to Cape Town or he moves up North,” she explained. “And that’s when I applied at Groote Schuur Hospital at the end of 2000. I had to study Clinical Technology, and then I started working here. “I was always interested in the field of genetics, but I just never thought I would work with humans.

“From cows to people. This is a lot more emotional. With animals, you can just put an embryo in any animal, but here, you can’t make mistakes.’’ She said her job gave her satisfaction, witnessing a couple becoming parents because of what science and genetics can do, and she remembered some of their memorable cases, one of which had a multiple pregnancy. “It's nice to be part of the process of a couple having a child,” she added.

“We’ve had patients that have come here for years, and they become like part of the family. And there are a lot of patients that walk away at the end with a baby, and a lot that don’t. “But, if they don’t have a child at the end, they know that at least they tried. “There’ve been lots of highlights in my 22 years here. Like male cancer patients that stored their sperm with us and then got married and came back and had twins.

“And there are lots of stories like that, but what’s the best for me is to be part of such an amazing team and at the end of the day. have a miracle that we were a part of creating.” But besides her work, she enjoys running. “I started running in 2010, and then I joined a running club and started going to races and got addicted. I now run cross country for Western Province,” she said.

“I train every day. It’s my time to meditate and think.” She also explained there was a difference between spontaneous conception, multiple pregnancies and those attributed to Assisted Reproduction and explained the process. “We treat patients at our GSH Infertility unit that are referred to us from private doctors, gynaecologists or closest local clinics,” she detailed.

“We screen the ref letters, and after the patients fulfil the selection criteria, we will book them for an appointment. “After treatment and a successful pregnancy confirmation, the patients will be referred back to their private gynaecologist or their primary care facility for antenatal care. “The delivery would not necessarily be happening at GSH.

“Changes in culture conditions, media and vitrification in the last few years brought about changes in the number of embryos transferred for an IVF cycle.” “In terms of ART, Assisted Reproductive Technology: The outcome of choice is a live born healthy single baby, and therefore there is a move to single embryo transfer with cryo-preservation of any excess embryos.” Groote Schuur Hospital’s spokesperson, Alaric Jacobs, said they were in awe of what their staff could do for families who had a dream of having a child of their own.