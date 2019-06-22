Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A spate of attacks on the Gugulethu fire station since July last year has cost the city council more than R500000 - and one this month has caused the indefinite closure of the facility. The cost excludes the amount needed to repair the station’s bay doors, damaged in the most recent attack on June 14, which followed an attack on the Fezeka municipal office next to the fire station, in which a car and a carport were set on fire.

“The first incident (attack on the fire station) was on July 12 last year, where a bakkie was rammed into the bay doors of the station and (they were) set alight.

“Since then, there have been two further incidents, on February 17 and June 14,” said mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith.

The fire station was closed for about six months for repairs last year, and was now closed indefinitely. The staff moved to the Mitchells Plain fire station.

Smith said the financial losses paled in comparison with the effects the attacks had on firefighters and the disruption of an essential service.

“Due to the severity of the attacks (one shift experienced both attacks this year), the staff receive counselling and support but are booked off for extended periods, impacting on others who work in their place, which then eventually affects service delivery and has a negative impact on other staff members,” said fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

He said staff “find it difficult when they are called today to save lives and property, and tomorrow the very same people requesting their assistance attack the fire station and members”.

Ward 40 councillor Bongani Ngcombolo, said it was vital that the Gugulethu fire station again became fully operational in view of the high risk of fire among the large number of informal structures in the suburb.

In April 2016, the Mfuleni fire station was attacked.

Several firefighting vehicles were damaged when protesters vandalised the building and allegedly threatened firefighters on duty.

After the attack staff moved from Mfuleni to Belhar fire station.