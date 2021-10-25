Aunty Pat and Good Party take election race to popular hangout in Khayelitsha

Cape Town– Good Party leader Patricia De Lille partied a storm on Sunday evening at one of Khayelitsha’s popular hangout spots, Rands. She was joined by mayoral candidates Brett Herron and Peter de Villiers and other ward candidates from the party.

De Lille was seen dancing, drinking and enjoying the braai meat with her colleagues and patrons. She tried her skills at the music booth but it was not a good choice as she struggled. Aunty Pat and her team were leading the party’s final push to the campaign efforts just a week before the local government elections. “At a personal level, it was so good that I could just let my hair hang down, enjoy the music, enjoy the braai meat and not think about elections.”

She said she would be going back to Rands after the elections. “Last night was just a practise run; after the elections we are going back there to have a real celebration.” Herron also said it was a good way to end the weekend after a full week of campaigning.

“A chance for us to let our hair down a bit, have some fun and mingle with voters and people of Khayelitsha. We have been working hard to reach out to voters to support us. Our days are full and long and we had a blast at Rands with the people and our team.” The upcoming elections will be the real test for the Good Party and its candidates. In 2019, they had little time to prepare but managed to get into the national and provincial Parliament. De Lille said that she was expecting her party to follow its name and do good on November 1.