Authorities remind public to adhere to Covid-19 regulations

CAPE TOWN - WITH vaccine roll-outs getting a decent reaction from the public, the City’s traffic department, in collaboration with CCID Safety & Security continues to remind the public to adhere to Covid-19 regulations.

This week, the City’s traffic department fined 27 individuals R1 000 each for failing to comply with the disaster management regulations by not wearing a mask. “If you fail to comply and you’re walking around in the Cape Town CBD without a mask or fail to wear your mask over your nose and mouth, you risk being penalised,” the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) said on social media. Some citizens have eased off on wearing masks. HENK KRUGER African News Agency (ANA) Communications manager of the Cape Town CCID, Sharon Morris said that people are easing on adhering to the laws and that should not be the case.

“People are easing on the law for two reasons, the first reason could be that people who have received the Covid-19 vaccine now believe they are no longer at risk of getting seriously ill if they contract the virus and have therefore relaxed their mask-wearing. “The second reason is that people have become careless because they have what is called ’Covid fatigue’ and are no longer meticulously following the law to mask-up because it is uncomfortable to do so. “As a company working to ensure the Cape Town CBD is safe and clean, and upholding the City’s bylaws, it is crucial that visitors to our city centre abide by the law or face the consequences of a steep fine,” said Morris.

This comes after the City’s health department urged all eligible residents to register for the vaccine, even though the rate of new infections have slowed down. Experts have predicted that the fourth wave of infections will in December. It is for this reason that officers continue to remind the public of disaster management regulations, which includes wearing a mask that covers your mouth and nose.