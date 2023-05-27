Authorities respond to Lucky Star employees’ saga over ‘fish smell’

Both the Western Cape Government and the West Coast District Municipality (WCDM) said they are prepared to work hard to find solutions to the impeded Lucky Star factory “fish smell” saga at St. Helena Bay, which allegedly threatens over 1 000 jobs at the factory. This is after employees of the Lucky Star factory marched to the offices of the WCDM to demand the proposed regulations that would have seen the factory readjusting its production process, due to complaints of a bad smell by members of a nearby Shelley Point community, be scrapped. The employees said this would have led the company to retrench some of the workers to save costs.

MEC of Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning Anton Bredell, together with the MEC of Finance and Economic Opportunities, Mireille Wenger, recently met with the WCDM and Lucky Star. He said the stakeholders, which also included officials from the Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, discussed odour complaints received from the community in the St. Helena Bay area, allegedly coming from the Lucky Star fishmeal factory in the area. "I was very pleased with this very frank and constructive meeting. All the parties shared a common understanding of the complaints received as well as the processes involved in respect of the operations that are licensed, as per the atmospheric emission licence issued by the district municipality," Minister Bredell said.

More on this Lucky Star employees might lose their jobs over fish smell and new regulations

He said South Africa currently has no legislation that governs odour emissions from a fishmeal processing facility. Lucky Star has installed abatement equipment to reduce odour emissions and monitors hydrogen sulphide (H2S) emissions on a continuous basis. He said the WCDM has been handling all complaints received from the public regarding the alleged odours and has treated the odour as a nuisance odour, given that Lucky Star has been compliant with its atmospheric emission licensing conditions. "My department takes its oversight role of municipalities very seriously and has been meeting with the WCDM on a regular basis to address any air quality-related matters on the West Coast, including that of odour in the St. Helena Bay area," Bredell said.

Following the march, the WCDM said it would respond to the employees' memorandum. Responding to the workers, WCDM spokesperson Heinrich Robertson said: “Executive Mayor Boffie Strydom, Municipal Manager David Joubert and management of the municipality met with management of Lucky Star and community leaders in St Helena Bay, on May 23, to give feedback. During the meeting, some of the misinterpretations of the AEL (Air Emission Licence) conditions were discussed and how the municipality can assist in ensuring compliance with legislation.” Mayor Boffie Strydom said it remains a priority to protect the current economy as well as allow further growth to continue within the framework.

"The fishing industry, together with agriculture, makes a significant contribution to the West Coast, Province, and South Africa's gross domestic product. Therefore, it is of great value for all of us to work together and to contribute to discussions that may lead to solutions and compliance," said Strydom. The Shelley Point Home Owners Association (SPHOA) responded through a statement, saying it confirms its recognition of the substantial contribution of the local fish factories to the Saldanha Bay economy. "Ensuring its sustainability serves the communal interest of the entire community, and the SPHOA does not support any action detrimental thereto. The SPHOA’s participation in public processes aimed at the development of fair and reasonable conditions and practices should not be construed as such.