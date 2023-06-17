Avenue of trees where there was death breathes hope with business market

Cape Town – A stretch of trees known as “The Avenue of Trees” in Atlantis which was once home to many murders of young women has become a place of hope and prosperity after a market was opened. The murder of Joanne van Schalkwyk rocked the community in February 2013 after her body was found dumped along the pathway of trees in Starling road.

It was also where Lezel Wagner, who was eight-months pregnant, was beaten to death in August 2012. It was the crime scene of many such murders. Last year, Wagner’s family told the Weekend Argus they were still waiting for closure after no arrest was made.

The avenue of trees has now made way for a business market for entrepreneurs after a five year long battle and application to the City by former ward councillor, Barbara Rass. Rass was part of the official opening ceremony a week ago. Avenue of trees has become a business market in Atlantis. supplied image “The Avenue of Trees has some of the oldest trees in South Africa before there was Atlantis and sadly it became a horrifying place where bodies were found,” she said.

“I have seen so many murdered women in the avenue of trees, bodies were dumped. “For years people wanted something to happen there as there was continuous dumping. “The road stretches via the cemetery to Mamre.

‘There were even males found murdered there. “We were asked what the plans are, I said it would be a good area for a market. “It was a place where people would come and sit in their cars or picnic when the murders were not happening.

“I said let's make it a proposal for currency, it was a long process of five years. “While I was the councillor I made ward allocation for it. “If people have stalls anywhere else they are fined and now there is a legal area for them to create revenue in their own community.”

Activist and former ward councillor Barbara Rass and councillor Anastatia Davids, Cape Coloured Congress at the opening of the market. supplied image Anastatia Davids, Cape Coloured Congress ward councillor in Atlantis said the market would offer a lot of opportunities for the community. “This Market is an amazing idea, we live in the community and we seldom know of other businesses around us,” she said. “Not everybody is tech savvy, so the old school way, by having markets also gives a lot of exposure and it is by word of mouth.

“So the ladies that died there, their deaths were not vain, they will be remembered. “Their seeds were sown and look what it gave birth to.. “This is a remarkable idea for our business owners to showcase their talents, crafts and gifts.