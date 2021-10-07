Award winning artist presents 18 years of work

The South African-born artist will share two decades of oil paintings and mixed media pieces in a show entitled “Nic Fredman: A Retrospective”. Works include small panoramic landscapes produced over the last three years. Earlier pieces date back to 2003 when he returned to Cape Town after living in London for 28 years.

“I am inspired by the things around me – objects and landscapes – rather than people. I take photographs of things I see all the time – like buildings, things in the street and, of course, landscapes, as I drive around. If I see a skyline or interesting horizon, I will stop and take some pictures to use later. People can expect to see a cumulation of 18 years of work. I started when I returned to Cape Town, from London, in 2003. They will also see a large body of the small landscapes that I’ve been working on for the last three years, especially in the lockdown months. These landscapes are about a fundamental return to traditional techniques, and a love of the intimate small landscape panorama,” said Fredman.

Fredman said that he comes from an artistic family.

“My Mother was a painter and ceramic artist. I can remember when she took me along to her painting classes, when I was a small child. My Father collected art and encouraged me to do formal art training in London,” he said.