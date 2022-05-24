Award-winning economist Mike Schüssler passes away

Mike Schüssler, the award winning South African economist, passed away Tuesday morning in Johannesburg, Gauteng. The cause was cancer, said his wife, Greta Moodie.

Schüssler, named the ‘South African Economist of the Year’ twice, held a Master’s in economics. He was also the founder and owner of Economists.co.za. “Mike was an absolutely brilliant economist,” said co-economist Dawie Roodt.

“He was not just a big man, but big in the world of economists to boot,” Roodt told Weekend Argus. Independent economist and former colleague Ulrich Joubert described him as the “Zeus” of South African economics. “Mike was widely regarded as one of the best economists of South Africa,” Joubert said.

“This is a deep shock for the economics fraternity.” Moodie announced the news on Facebook. “I am absolutely broken this morning,” she wrote.

