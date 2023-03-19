Axed EFF Western Cape employees approach CCMA

Cape Town – On the eve of the EFF’s national shutdown on Monday, four Western Cape EFF employees have turned to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) for assistance after they claimed to have been unfairly dismissed. The party's provincial receptionist, a general worker, provincial administrator and provincial organiser received their marching orders in November after they were accused of being politically aligned with the former provincial leadership.

They were asked to work a notice period from December 1 to December 31 even though their contracts state that they were employed permanently. According to a letter that was issued to all four, they had to return work equipment by January 1. But soon after the letter was issued they were informed to ignore the contents thereof and to “continue work as normal”. However, on February 15 they received the notice again, stating they needed to vacate their offices, situated in Church Street, by March 15.

They were asked to hand their work belongings in by Friday no later than noon. But in a bizarre twist, the offices were bolted with a lock and chain. But the EFF provincial secretary Mbulelo Magwala told the Weekend Argus that there was nothing sinister behind the gates being locked. "The only reason the offices were locked is ... maintenance work and fumigation processes that are currently under way in our office. That’s all," said Magwala.

He refused to answer further questions, saying “it’s none of your business”. One of the axed members told the Weekend Argus that they were “fed-up” with the EFF. “We have exhausted all the internal processes ... we have had enough and are so fed-up,” she said.

“We wrote to the CCMA and really hope that the matter will be resolved soon.” Political analyst, Zweli Ndevu said the matter should not be overlooked. “It could mean there are labour related issues that the party is not managing properly and the worker's right are not fully understood by the party,” said Ndevu.

“This could lead to infringement of the Constitution right, a worrying fact if it is true as the party claims to champion the needs of the poor and marginalized. Every worker has a right to take their employer to CCMA when not happy with the decision or outcome of a disciplinary process. This includes people who work for political parties,the interesting thing in this situation is the timing of the case which coincide with the national shutdown.” This comes shortly after two EFF Western Cape MPLs resigned after they forfeited their positions as chairperson and deputy chairperson in the province’s legislature. Melikhaya Xego and Nosipho Makamba-Botya’s resignations were effective from January 28, according to a notice from the Western Cape Legislature.

“I have resigned as a result of redeployment to serve in the national structure of EFF,” said Makamba-Botya. The duo were replaced by the EFF Western Cape deputy chairperson, Thembile Klaas, and provincial treasurer Aishah Cassiem. The EFF informed the Weekend Argus that the decision was made after the duo lost their positions following the party’s provincial conference last October.

“They were no longer holding political responsibility in the EFF as chair and deputy chair of the province,“ said national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo. “A number of MPs and legislatures who occupied positions on the basis of the political responsibilities they held in EFF structures will resign with immediate effect,” he said. October’s conference saw Unathi Ntame elected chairperson, Thembalethu Klaas as deputy chairperson, Magwala as secretary, Thozama Mangcayi as deputy secretary and Cassim as treasurer.